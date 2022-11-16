Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”

New Music November 16, 2022 12:17 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”

New Music November 16, 2022 12:17 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.

Jane says “Contingency Song” is about:

Preparing for eventual doomsday. Flirting with death. Finding a difference between being dependent and being selfish. Celebration fuels the fire and I don’t have that kind of energy. But I’m not saying I could manage without it. Trying to figure out if everything I do is for the approval of someone else. I’m parked at the house but I stay in my car.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

2 days ago 0

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

1 day ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Hannibal Buress

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” (Feat. Sean Paul)

2 days ago 0

Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest