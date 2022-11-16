Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.

Jane says “Contingency Song” is about:

Preparing for eventual doomsday. Flirting with death. Finding a difference between being dependent and being selfish. Celebration fuels the fire and I don’t have that kind of energy. But I’m not saying I could manage without it. Trying to figure out if everything I do is for the approval of someone else. I’m parked at the house but I stay in my car.

Listen below.