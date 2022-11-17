Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere.

Featuring production by 1500 Or Nothin, “Don’t Say Nothin'” is a brassy bop about dudes who can’t keep much to themselves: “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs/ He got mad and told my business to the blogs.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “DON’T SAY NOTHIN'”

02 “BO$$ CHICK”

03 “P.U.S.S.Y. (Powerful, Utopia, Supreme, Sacred, Yummy)”

04 “HANDLE MY TRUTH”

05 “MEMORABLE”

06 “NO RECEPTION”

The Single Life is out 11/18 via ICY/Warner Records.