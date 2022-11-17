Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

New Music November 17, 2022 12:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

New Music November 17, 2022 12:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere.

Featuring production by 1500 Or Nothin, “Don’t Say Nothin'” is a brassy bop about dudes who can’t keep much to themselves: “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs/ He got mad and told my business to the blogs.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “DON’T SAY NOTHIN'”
02 “BO$$ CHICK”
03 “P.U.S.S.Y. (Powerful, Utopia, Supreme, Sacred, Yummy)”
04 “HANDLE MY TRUTH”
05 “MEMORABLE”
06 “NO RECEPTION”

The Single Life is out 11/18 via ICY/Warner Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Frantz Tells Bob Dylan To “Suck A Dick” In Response To Talking Heads Slight

1 day ago 0

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

2 days ago 0

Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways

2 days ago 0

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” (Feat. Sean Paul)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest