It’s always fun when Kelly Clarkson, in her capacity as the lady who sings a different cover song on TV every day, digs into the archives of ’90s Buzz Bin alterna-rock classics. Today, Clarkson opened The Kelly Clarkson Show by taking on Garbage’s itchy, squirmy 1995 jam “Only Happy When It Rains.” Pour your misery down on her!

Kelly Clarkson and Shirley Manson are very different singers, but Clarkson’s take on “Only Happy When It Rains” ultimately isn’t that far removed from the original. Manson can howl when she wants, and that’s basically what she does on the Garbage original. On her cover, Clarkson brings none of Manson’s insinuating sleaze, but she howls that much harder. Watch the cover and Garbage’s OG video below.