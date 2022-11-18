The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Weyes Blood - "God Turn Me Into A Flower"

“God Turn Me Into A Flower” is Weyes Blood’s song about Narcissus, the mythical figure who fell in love with his own reflection in a pool of water, simply staring at himself until he withered away and died. After Narcissus died, the myth says, the flower that bears his name sprouted in the spot where he’d lain. On “God Turn Me Into A Flower,” Natalie Mering spends six minutes singing — first with precise restraint, then with soulful fire — about the strange lure of that myth: “It’s good to be soft when they push you down/ Oh God, turn me into a flower.” Behind Mering’s lovely multitracked vocals, we hear a choir of organ hums and bird calls, some of which were provided by Oneohtrix Point Never. It’s a crystalline, luxurious, enveloping bed of a song, a seductive ode to the compelling call of your own overwhelming ego. —Tom