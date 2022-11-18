Stream The Self-Titled Debut From Violin, A New London Hardcore Band With Members Of Fucked Up, Sauna Youth, & Primitive Parts

In recent years, Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco has become a mainstay of the London punk and hardcore scene, both as a producer and a drummer. He’s behind the kit for Violin, a new hardcore band masterminded by Lindsay Corstorphine, who played guitar in mid-2010s wreckers Sauna Youth and Primitive Parts among other affiliations. Violin’s self-titled debut album, out today, is 11 tracks of relentless straight-ahead bash-you-in-the-brains hardcore. It’s fast and ugly and phenomenally brutal, and you can stream it below.

