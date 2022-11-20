Trent Reznor Is Quitting Twitter: “We Don’t Need The Arrogance Of The Billionaire Class”

News November 19, 2022 7:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Trent Reznor is opting out of Elon Musk’s Twitter, where between 1,000 and 1,200 employees decided to quit last week following a Thursday deadline where Musk, who already laid off half the company, told remaining staffers to sign on for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave with severance. The Hollywood Reporter asked the Nine Inch Nails frontman for his take on the Twitter situation, prompting Reznor to say: “Embarrassment.”

“I’m about to depart,” said Reznor, who is currently promoting the soundtrack he and Atticus Ross wrote for Bones And All. “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

A number of celebrities have quit the platform since Musk’s hostile takeover began on October 28, including Toni Braxton, Sara Bareilles, Shonda Rhimes, Ellen Pompeo, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gigi Hadid, among others. Likewise, CBS News announced yesterday it was “pausing” activity on the platform.

