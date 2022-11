For the past month, Jack White has been playing around Asia on his Supply Chain Issues tour, which was in support of his pair of 2022 albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. Last week, he performed in Malaysia at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur, and during his set he debuted his take on Nirvana’s much-covered “Heart-Shaped Box.” Check out video from the show below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jackwhitetok/video/7167312470556658987