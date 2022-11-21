Journey’s guitarist Neal Schon is suing bandmate Jonathan Cain, accusing him of blocking access to “critical” financial records. According to Billboard, Schon filed a lawsuit last month in California accusing Cain of refusing to give him access to records from an American Express account, through which “millions in Journey funds have flowed.”

“This action is brought to turn the lights on, so to speak, and obtain critical financial information Schon has been trying to obtain but has been denied,” the guitarist’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “Schon has tried to avoid legal action, repeatedly requesting that Cain grant him access to the AMEX account [but] Cain has not been forthcoming and cooperative, making this action necessary.”

This is just the latest legal battle involving members of Journey. In 2020, Schon and Cain sued former drummer Steven Smith and former bassist Ross Valory, accusing them of an “attempted corporate coup d’état” to improperly use the Journey band name. The case ended last year with an “amicable settlement,” and Smith and Valory left the band.

Meanwhile, in September former lead singer Steve Perry (who left in 1998) tried to stop Schon and Cain from registering federal trademarks on the names of the band’s hits like “Anyway You Want It” and “Wheel In The Sky.”

Cain hasn’t responded to the accusation yet, but Journey are currently scheduled for a big tour with Toto next year. Now that Cain and Schon are pitted against each other in court, that could be awkward?

Schon’s lawyers also wrote: “Cain is interfering with Journey, refusing to respond to booking opportunities, blocking payment to band members, crew, and vendors, refusing to execute necessary operating documents, and in other ways as well.

“Cain has further refused to deal with critical, time-sensitive touring contracts for Journey’s 2023 tour and ensure payment for band members and crew, who Cain contends are ‘non-essential.’ Schon believes those band and crew who are crucial to the band’s success should be paid. Cain’s conduct is inexplicable.”