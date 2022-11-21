Back in 2020, Flume and Toro Y Moi collaborated on a track called “The Difference.” More recently, the Australian electronic musician has been promoting his May album Palaces, while Toro Y Moi aka Chaz Bear is still promoting last spring’s Mahal. Now, the two have reunited for Like A Version, where they’re covering Bag Raiders’ 2010 track “Shooting Stars.” Along for the ride are some very muscular, totally shirtless men, who lift weights around the duo and show off their toned bodies. Watch below.