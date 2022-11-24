Mariah Carey closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. She ushered in the holiday season with a performance of her perennial hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” “My childhood dream is coming to life!” Carey noted on Instagram. “I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS.”

Carey, while certainly a Queen Of Christmas, was recently denied the trademark to be the one and only “Queen Of Christmas.” Still, opening for Sir Claus is a pretty big flex.

Watch below.