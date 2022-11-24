The remaining members of Run-DMC performed their classic “Christmas In Hollis” for the first time in nearly two decades for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, a special that will air in full on ABC this weekend. The pair performed at one of the Disney parks, and they were introduced by the Black Eyed Peas, who also do a couple songs in the special. Watch a clip of Run-DMC’s performance via Billboard below.