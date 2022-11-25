Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix For The Rock Legend’s 80th Birthday

Former One Direction member Zayn has shared a Jimi Hendrix cover for the rock legend’s 80th birthday, which would have been this Sunday. Zayn sang over the original instrumental for “Angel,” a Hendrix track that was released in 1971 on his first posthumous album The Cry Of Love. “Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,” Zayn wrote on Twitter. “I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”

In an interview with Billboard, the Hendrix estate added: “We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song. We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

Listen below.

