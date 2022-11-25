Axl Rose Says Leave Your Drones At Home

If you’re planning to attend a Guns N’ Roses concert, Axl Rose has a request for you: Leave your drones at home. The GN’R leader posted a message on his social media while in the midst of a tour around Australia. “Had a few drones this leg,” he wrote. “Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive. Was a bit of a distraction obviously someone thought it was just ok to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on stage.”

“According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events,” he continued. “It’s not something we’re all that used to. A lot of impulse reactions went thru everyone’s minds that after thinking about it (which when ur live there’s really no time to really sort things out like that) didn’t make much sense.”

“People were pissed,” he went on. “However much fun anyone’s having ur still trying to stay focused n’ do ur job n’ give the fans the best show u can. Anyway… we get it can b ‘fun’ to get ur drone bootleg vid but we’d appreciate it if anyone planning to b a drone pirate took the fans n’ the band into consideration n’ played w/ur toys somewhere else. Big thank you in advance!”