Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album This Is Me … Now

Jennifer Lopez has announced her first new album in nine years, This Is Me … Now. She shared the news on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album This Is Me … Then with a video that showed the old album cover transforming into a new photo. The tracklist includes a song called “Dear Be Pt. II,” a sequel to “Dear Ben,” a love letter to her on-again off-again partner Ben Affleck, who she recently married.

This Is Me … Now will be out sometime next year. Lopez’s most recent album was 2014’s A.K.A. Since then, she’s appeared in a bunch of movies and performed at the Super Bowl Halftime SHow.

Here’s the announcement video and tracklist:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClYsm3ajAD0/

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Is Me … Now”

02 “To Be Yours”

03 “Mad In Love”

04 “Can’t Get Enough”

05 “Rebound”

06 “Not Going Anywhere”

07 “Dear Ben Pt. II”

08 “Hummingbird”

09 “Hearts And Flowers”

10 “Broken Like Me”

11 “This Time Around”

12 “Midnight Trip To Vegas”

13 “Greatest Love Story Never Told”

