Kele – “Vandal”

New Music November 26, 2022 2:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kele – “Vandal”

New Music November 26, 2022 2:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced his sixth solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, due out March 24. Along with the news is a lead single, “Vandal,” the art for which features Kele burning a copy of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead.

“As a British born Nigerian, that debate has made me angry,” Kele says in a statement. “It has felt like for these last few years I have been carrying around a lot of that anger, so with ‘Vandal’ I felt I needed to put it somewhere useful.”

Kele adds: “There haven’t been many things that have made me feel proud to be British recently but watching those people in Bristol pulling down the Colston statue made me feel immensely proud. It was ordinary people saying ‘no, this slaver does not represent my Britain.’ It was an act of defiance that I understood and I suddenly got a glimpse of a Britain I could believe in.”

Listen to “Vandal” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Never Have I Ever”
02 “Reckless”
03 “And He Never Was The Same Again”
04 “True Love Knows No Death”
05 “Vandal”
06 “Her Darkest Hour”
07 “No Risk No Reward”
08 “Someone To Make Me Laugh”
09 “I’m In Love With An Outline”
10 “Acting On A Hunch”
11 “Kerosene”
12 “The Colour Of Dying Flame”

The Flames Pt. 2 is out 3/24 via KOLA Records / !K7.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album This Is Me … Now

1 day ago 0

Watch Mariah Carey Close The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2 days ago 0

Axl Rose Says Leave Your Drones At Home

2 days ago 0

Watch Bruce Springsteen Discuss His Favorite Thanksgiving Food On Seth Meyers

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Twista’s “Slow Jamz” (Feat. Kanye West & Jamie Foxx)

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest