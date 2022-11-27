Livestream Phoenix’s Concert In The Louvre

Phoenix recorded their new album Alpha Zulu at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the Palace of the Louvre while the museum was shut down for the pandemic, and they’re returning to the scene for a livestreamed concert today. The stream is presented by Amazon Music through their Twitch platform, and it kicks off at 9:30PM Paris time (3:30PM ET).

“We’re so excited to go back to the Musée des Arts where we recorded Alpha Zulu over the last two years,” the band shared in a statement. “To be able to perform in one of the most iconic places that is now dear to our hearts is very special. Thank you to Amazon Music and the Museum for making this happen! We can’t wait.”

Watch below.