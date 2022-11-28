Gaz Coombes – “Long Live The Strange”

Gaz Coombes – “Long Live The Strange”

Supergrass leader Gaz Coombes has a new solo album on the way called Turn The Car Around, which is out in January It’s the follow-up to 2018’s World’s Strongest Man, and he announced it in September with “Don’t Say It’s Over.” Today, Coombes is back with another single, “Long Live The Strange,” which in a press release he says was inspired by going to see the English singer-songwriter Cavetown with his daughter in 2020.

“The show had a big impact on me,” he noted. “It was what live performance is all about, connecting with an audience that consists of anybody and everybody who wants to be part of it, it’s fully inclusive and I found that quite powerful.” Listen below.

Turn The Car Around is out 1/13 via Hot Fruit Recordings / Virgin Music.

