Billie Eilish Says She’s Listening To Cake In Sixth Annual Vanity Fair Interview

News November 28, 2022 4:42 PM By James Rettig
0

Billie Eilish Says She’s Listening To Cake In Sixth Annual Vanity Fair Interview

News November 28, 2022 4:42 PM By James Rettig
0

For the past six years, Billie Eilish has participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which she answers the same questions at, obviously, different points in her life. The 2022 edition dropped today, and she addresses a whole lot of things, from how she’s feeling right now to her recently public relationship with the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. She also says that she’s working on her next album, the follow-up to last year’s Happier Than Ever.

One of the questions she answers every year is about her favorite artists at the moment. Past responses included Brockhampton, Tierra Whack, “techno,” and Arlo Parks. 2022’s answer: “Cake, the Cardigans, Dora [Jar], … you know who … and also, me.”

Here’s that clip along with the rest of the interview:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album This Is Me … Now

4 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Addresses Controversy Over Books And Art Signed With Autopen

3 days ago 0

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

1 day ago 0

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Yeah!” (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest