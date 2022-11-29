The 1975 released their own album this year, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and it turns out they almost had their hands on another big 2022 album: Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

Both albums were produced by Jack Antonoff (of course), and during a recent interview at the DTS Sound Space for KROQ, Matty Healy talked about getting an early listen of Midnights in the studio through Antonoff.

“We actually worked a bit on that, but then the version of it never came out,” Healy said, and then in response to some boos from the audience: “No, no, no — that’s not how it works. It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing.” He then made a joke about not being able to get Swift concert tickets.

Here’s the clip:

Over the past week, Healy has also made headlines for kissing concertgoers on-stage, recreating a series of stunts he used to do at some 1975 shows in the past. Clips of those incidents have gone viral, and Healy addressed the future of that practice in the same interview.

“It’s not going to be a part of the show,” he said. “As the shows have been happening, I’ve almost been caught up in this quite recent retro nostalgia for 2014/15.”

“Everyone seems to be having this — whether it’s Taylor or us or Arctic Monkeys or anything like that,” he continued. “I remember that like it was yesterday, so it feels like the meta references are very easily accomplished in the moment. But what I don’t want to do is a set any kind of precedent where everyone just thinks I’m going to make out with them.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@_alyssayung_/video/7171472105484193066

matty kissed a guy during robbers holy shit pic.twitter.com/EG2jnKkmgW — The 1975 (@The1975Updates) November 27, 2022

HE KISSED ROSS TONIGHT #the1975 pic.twitter.com/qTwz1LXYE7 — juls is following the 1975 on tour (@bbyyourecinema) November 29, 2022

And here’s another viral moment for a recent 1975 show for good measure: