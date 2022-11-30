Motörhead are no more. The long-running metal institution ended in 2015, when legendary frontman Lemmy Kilmister died of cancer at the age of 70. Shortly before we lost Lemmy, Motörhead released Bad Magic, their 22nd studio album. The album found Motörhead sounding fired-up and refreshed; in a Stereogum piece before Lemmy’s passing, Phil Freeman rated it as the band’s fourth-best album. We’re now about to get an expanded reissue of Bad Magic, naturally called Seriously Bad Magic, and it’ll feature a couple of previously unreleased songs. Today, one of those songs sees the light of day.

As Blabbermouth reports, “Bullet In Your Brain” is one of the new songs from the Bad Magic sessions. You’re never going to believe this, but it sounds like a Motörhead song. It would be simplistic to claim that Motörhead spent a whole career making the same song over and over again, but Motörhead definitely had a comfort zone, and “Bullet In Your Brain” is fully within that comfort zone. It’s a fast, mean growl with nasty hooks and nastier riffs. Like so many other Motörhead songs, it sounds fucking awesome. That band did not clean up their sound in their later years.

The Bad Magic reissue will also feature the previously unreleased track “Greedy Bastards,” as well as Motörhead’s live set from Japan’s Mt. Fuji Festival in 2015, an audio interview with Lemmy, and a damn ouija board to communicate with Lemmy. That’s fun. Below, check out the “Bullet In Your Brain” video, which features photos and videos of Motörhead working on Bad Magic in the studio.

The Seriously Bad Magic reissue is out 2/24 on Silver Lining Music.