Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist For The Third Year In A Row

‘Tis the season for those that use streaming services to share their Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay, which recaps what you listened to for the past year. Bad Bunny topped the list for both services as the most-streamed artist, and it was the Puerto Rican superstar’s third year in a row dominating Spotify Wrapped. Bad Bunny released a new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, back in May — the album proceeded to spend 13 nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. This year, he generated more than 18.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Coming in at #2 for the most-streamed artists globally was Taylor Swift. She was followed by Drake, the Weeknd, and BTS. The most-streamed song on Spotify was Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” followed by Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at #2. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” was at #2, and the top five is rounded out by two Bad Bunny tracks, “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Spotify’s most-streamed albums were, naturally, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at #1, followed by Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR, Ed Sheeran’s =, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. The most-streamed throwback albums (released more than 20 years ago) were Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP, Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Coldplay’s Parachutes, Dr. Dre’s 2001, and the Beatles’ greatest-hits compilation 1.

How’s that for stats?