Is it a Christmas miracle? Maybe, but it’s definitely A Christmas Extravaganza. Chubby And The Gang, one of those UK punk bands who sound like a roving band of barroom marauders and/or soccer hooligans, are releasing a new single featuring two original holiday tunes. The A-side, “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” is out today. It’s as much of a rager as you’d hope.

“I wrote this Xmas song sitting in my van freezing cold waiting to start work during the holidays,” Charlie Manning-Walker explains in a press release. “Because I’m tired of hearing the same four songs on repeat over the season.”

B-side “Red Rag To A Bull” will be out Dec. 14. According to a message on Chubby’s Instagram, the band is selling A Christmas Extravaganza for Bandcamp Friday only, with proceeds benefitting the UK anti-homelessness organization Crisis. But you can definitely pre-order it on Bandcamp today, two days before Bandcamp Friday. So who knows what’s up with all that. What I can tell you definitively is that you can (and should) hear “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” below.