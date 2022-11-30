Chubby And The Gang – “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”

New Music November 30, 2022 1:24 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Chubby And The Gang – “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”

New Music November 30, 2022 1:24 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Is it a Christmas miracle? Maybe, but it’s definitely A Christmas Extravaganza. Chubby And The Gang, one of those UK punk bands who sound like a roving band of barroom marauders and/or soccer hooligans, are releasing a new single featuring two original holiday tunes. The A-side, “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” is out today. It’s as much of a rager as you’d hope.

“I wrote this Xmas song sitting in my van freezing cold waiting to start work during the holidays,” Charlie Manning-Walker explains in a press release. “Because I’m tired of hearing the same four songs on repeat over the season.”

B-side “Red Rag To A Bull” will be out Dec. 14. According to a message on Chubby’s Instagram, the band is selling A Christmas Extravaganza for Bandcamp Friday only, with proceeds benefitting the UK anti-homelessness organization Crisis. But you can definitely pre-order it on Bandcamp today, two days before Bandcamp Friday. So who knows what’s up with all that. What I can tell you definitively is that you can (and should) hear “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

2 days ago 0

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Yeah!” (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)

2 days ago 0

Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More

1 day ago 0

Bob Dylan Addresses Controversy Over Books And Art Signed With Autopen

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest