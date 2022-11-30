Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore

Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.

The rest of the LDB lineup features most of the best hardcore bands currently going. Like all the best hardcore fests, LDB is geared towards current bands, rather than legacy acts, and it’s got some great ones, including Drug Church, Sunami, One Step Closer, Fuming Mouth, Fugitive, Spy, Pain Of Truth, No Pressure, Koyo, Mutually Assured Destruction, Dying Wish, Kharma, Vamachara, World Of Pleasure, and XWeaponX, among many others. The whole thing goes down 3/17-18, and you’ll find all the relevant info here.