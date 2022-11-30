Stevie Nicks Shares Tribute To Christine McVie

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

News November 30, 2022 4:32 PM By James Rettig
0

Stevie Nicks has shared a tribute to Christine McVie, her Fleetwood Mac bandmate who passed away today at 79. In a handwritten note shared to her social media, Nicks wrote, “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away.”

“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night,” Nicks continued. ” I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks then wrote out the lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah,” which was released in 2019. “See you on the other side, my love,” Nicks concluded. “Don’t forget me — Always, Stevie.”

