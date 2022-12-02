LCD Soundsystem are currently in the middle of a residency at Brooklyn Steel, and last night, during an exclusive show for Amex Members, the band paid special tribute to Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday at 79. As Billboard reports, the band incorporated “Songbird” into “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” (“Songbird,” which closes out 1977’s Rumours, is one of four songs written by McVie on the album, and McVie frequently sang it at the end of Fleetwood Mac shows). For their Brooklyn Steel show, keyboardist Nancy Whang took lead vocal on the “Songbird” segment.

Additionally, LCD paid tribute to McVie before and after the show itself, playing “You Make Loving Fun,” “Love In Store,” and “Everywhere.”

Also during last night’s show, LCD covered the Human League’s “Seconds,” which they first did in studio for a 2019 Electric Lady Sessions album. Watch the band debut a live version of “Seconds” below.