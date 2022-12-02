LCD Soundsystem Paid Tribute To Christine McVie And Covered Human League At Brooklyn Show For Amex Members

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News December 1, 2022 7:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

LCD Soundsystem Paid Tribute To Christine McVie And Covered Human League At Brooklyn Show For Amex Members

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News December 1, 2022 7:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

LCD Soundsystem are currently in the middle of a residency at Brooklyn Steel, and last night, during an exclusive show for Amex Members, the band paid special tribute to Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday at 79. As Billboard reports, the band incorporated “Songbird” into “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” (“Songbird,” which closes out 1977’s Rumours, is one of four songs written by McVie on the album, and McVie frequently sang it at the end of Fleetwood Mac shows). For their Brooklyn Steel show, keyboardist Nancy Whang took lead vocal on the “Songbird” segment.

Additionally, LCD paid tribute to McVie before and after the show itself, playing “You Make Loving Fun,” “Love In Store,” and “Everywhere.”

Also during last night’s show, LCD covered the Human League’s “Seconds,” which they first did in studio for a 2019 Electric Lady Sessions album. Watch the band debut a live version of “Seconds” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stevie Nicks Shares Tribute To Christine McVie

1 day ago 0

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

3 days ago 0

Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More

3 days ago 0

Billie Eilish Says She’s Listening To Cake In Sixth Annual Vanity Fair Interview

3 days ago 0

Neil Young Has A Plan For A Sustainable Tour — If He Ever Tours Again

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest