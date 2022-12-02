Metro Boomin is releasing his sophomore LP Heroes & Villains tonight, a little later than originally planned (the release date had to be postponed due to sample clearance issues). The follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes features tons of guest spots, notably from Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Young Nudy, and Mustafa. Metro Boomin also spent Thursday teasing a collaboration with the Weeknd, which you can hear now in a song called “Creepin,” which also features 21 Savage. Nearly every album track has a collaborator; even the late Takeoff is featured on track 14, “Feel the Fiyaaaah.”

Earlier in the week, Metro Boomin shared a Heroes & Villains short film featuring Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, and currently incarcerated YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna.

As for the album cover, Metro Boomin is referencing Pink Floyd’s 1975 album ​​Wish You Were Here, mirroring the record’s depiction of a man shaking hands with his twin, who is on fire. Listen to “Creepin,” and stream the whole album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On Time” (With John Legend)

02 “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” (Feat. Future and Chris Brown)

03 “Too Many Nights” (Feat. Don Toliver & With Future)

04 “Raindrops (Insane)” (With Travis Scott)

05 “Umbrella” Feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy

06 “Trance” (With Travis Scott & Young Thug)

07 “Around Me” (Feat. Don Toliver)

08 “Metro Spider” (With Young Thug)

09 “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)” (With Future and Feat. Don Toliver)

10 “Creepin” (Feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage)

11 “Niagara Falls (Foot Or 2)” (Feat. Travis Scott and 21 Savage)

12 “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” (Feat. 21 Savage and Mustafa)

13 “Lock on Me” (With Travis Scott and Future)

14 “Feel the Fiyaaaah” (With A$AP Rocky and Feat. Takeoff)

15 “All the Money” (With Gunna)

Heroes & Villains is out now via Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records/ Universal Music Group.