Stream The New Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Featuring Fennesz, David Sylvian, Dev Hynes, Cornelius, & More

December 2, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
Stream The New Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Featuring Fennesz, David Sylvian, Dev Hynes, Cornelius, & More

December 2, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
A tribute to veteran Japanese composer, pianist, singer, and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto is out tonight. To The Moon And Back features Thundercat’s already released take on “Thousand Knives,” the title track from Sakamoto’s 1978 solo debut. Likewise, earlier in November Electric Youth shared a remodel of “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” which was Sakamoto’s theme to the 1983 film starring David Bowie. A number of prominent artists also share their own renditions of some of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s music. Contributors include Devonté Hynes, Fennesz, David Sylvian, Cornelius, and the Cinematic Orchestra.

Listen to the tribute album in full below.

A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto: To The Moon And Back is out now on Milan Records.

