RM – “Yun” (Feat. Erykah Badu)

New Music December 2, 2022 10:03 AM By Tom Breihan
0

RM – “Yun” (Feat. Erykah Badu)

New Music December 2, 2022 10:03 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Today, the BTS member RM has released Indigo, his debut solo album. RM, formerly Rap Monster, is one of the rappers in BTS, and he’s also the one group member who’s fluent in English. Before he found massive global pop stardom, RM was a respected fixture on Seoul’s underground hip-hop scene, and at least a few of the members of BTS joined the group because they wanted to work with him. On Indigo, RM is on his rap shit, and he’s made a statement by opening his LP with an Erykah Badu collab.

RM includes a number of collaborations on Indigo. Anderson .Paak and British R&B singer Mahalia are on the album, and the record also features a number of South Korean artists: Veteran rapper Tablo, singer-songwriters Kim Sa-wol and Colde, K-pop fixture Park Ji-yoon, Cherry Filter leader Youjeen.

“Yun,” RM’s Erykah Badu collab, is a full-on hip-hop track. RM switches between English and Korean over a slow-rolling bassline, and Badu sings an airy hook. It honestly doesn’t sound that different from something that Common might’ve made in 2000. Check it out below.

And if you’re curious, you can stream RM’s full Indigo album below.

Indigo is out now on BigHit Music.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stevie Nicks Shares Tribute To Christine McVie

3 days ago 0

Christine McVie Was The Glue

2 days ago 0

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

5 days ago 0

The Smile Might Be In This For The Long Haul

2 days ago 0

Jack White To Elon Musk: “How’s That ‘Free Speech’ Thing Working Out?”

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest