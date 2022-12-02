Today, the BTS member RM has released Indigo, his debut solo album. RM, formerly Rap Monster, is one of the rappers in BTS, and he’s also the one group member who’s fluent in English. Before he found massive global pop stardom, RM was a respected fixture on Seoul’s underground hip-hop scene, and at least a few of the members of BTS joined the group because they wanted to work with him. On Indigo, RM is on his rap shit, and he’s made a statement by opening his LP with an Erykah Badu collab.

RM includes a number of collaborations on Indigo. Anderson .Paak and British R&B singer Mahalia are on the album, and the record also features a number of South Korean artists: Veteran rapper Tablo, singer-songwriters Kim Sa-wol and Colde, K-pop fixture Park Ji-yoon, Cherry Filter leader Youjeen.

“Yun,” RM’s Erykah Badu collab, is a full-on hip-hop track. RM switches between English and Korean over a slow-rolling bassline, and Badu sings an airy hook. It honestly doesn’t sound that different from something that Common might’ve made in 2000. Check it out below.

And if you’re curious, you can stream RM’s full Indigo album below.

Indigo is out now on BigHit Music.