Watch Måneskin Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans” In New York

Italian rock crew Måneskin are currently on a US tour, and last night they performed the first of two shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. While on stage, the band covered Lana Del Rey’s 2012 hit “Blue Jeans,” telling the audience, “We’re in New York, and this city has been the house of some of the biggest artists in music history. There’s one in particular that we want to homage tonight ‘cause she made possible to make masterpieces in the 2000s, so thank you, Lana.”

On Halloween, Måneskin announced that their third LP, RUSH!, would be out come January 20. Likewise, Del Rey recently confirmed a new album announcement would be coming on December 7. Asked about her new album plans at this past week’s Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai gala red carpet in Beverly Hills, she said, “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out but I can tell you we’re making an announcement about it on the seventh. So, what do we have? A week? Seven days. I’m very excited.”

Watch Måneskin cover “Blue Jeans” below.