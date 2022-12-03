“Pantera” Play Their First Concert in Over 21 Years

Over the summer, an updated iteration of Pantera announced plans to regroup for a reunion tour, playing their first shows in 21 years, with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (replacing Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively) joining vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown on a headlining trek across a number of festivals in North America and Europe, plus their own concerts. On Friday night, the new incarnation performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival outside of Mexico City.

Next up, “Pantera” will perform at Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico on December 6 and move on to dates in Colombia, Chile, and Brazil before kicking off a spring 2023 trek through Europe.

Likewise, the band have been careful to term the tour a “celebration” rather than a “reunion,” per the wishes of Wylde, Benante, and Vinnie Paul’s estate. Watch some fan-shot footage of the band performing “Walk,” “5 Minutes Alone,” “A New Level,” and more below.