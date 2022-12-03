The So So Glos – “This Could Be Christmas” Feat. The Pogues’ Spider Stacy

New Music December 3, 2022 5:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The So So Glos – “This Could Be Christmas” Feat. The Pogues’ Spider Stacy

New Music December 3, 2022 5:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

New York punks the So So Glos have shared a new Christmas song. “This Could Be Christmas” features Peter Richard “Spider” Stacy, former member of the Pogues, writers of the 1988 yuletide classic “Fairytale Of New York.”

“We wrote this Christmas song during a time of isolation and total uncertainty,” So So Glos frontman Alex Levine told Rolling Stone. “It illustrates the disconnect between holiday cheer and a darker reality.”

Levine also opened up about his band hanging with Stacy in New Orleans: “He was kind enough to open his house to a bunch of strangers, and we’ve been tight ever since,” Levine says. “Feels like family. The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ is quite possibly the best Christmas song ever, and so we are honored to have a Pogue on tin whistle and vocals, keeping it in that punk holiday spirit.”

Listen to “This Could Be Christmas” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White To Elon Musk: “How’s That ‘Free Speech’ Thing Working Out?”

2 days ago 0

Christine McVie Was The Glue

3 days ago 0

The Smile Might Be In This For The Long Haul

3 days ago 0

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

6 days ago 0

The Pavement Musical Didn’t Harness Our Hopes

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest