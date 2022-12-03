New York punks the So So Glos have shared a new Christmas song. “This Could Be Christmas” features Peter Richard “Spider” Stacy, former member of the Pogues, writers of the 1988 yuletide classic “Fairytale Of New York.”

“We wrote this Christmas song during a time of isolation and total uncertainty,” So So Glos frontman Alex Levine told Rolling Stone. “It illustrates the disconnect between holiday cheer and a darker reality.”

Levine also opened up about his band hanging with Stacy in New Orleans: “He was kind enough to open his house to a bunch of strangers, and we’ve been tight ever since,” Levine says. “Feels like family. The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ is quite possibly the best Christmas song ever, and so we are honored to have a Pogue on tin whistle and vocals, keeping it in that punk holiday spirit.”

Listen to “This Could Be Christmas” below.