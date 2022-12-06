Young Fathers – “Tell Somebody”

Fiona Garden

New Music December 6, 2022 By Chris DeVille
Young Fathers, the inimitable Scottish trio, announced their new album Heavy Heavy with the release of “I Saw” in October. Before that, they returned from a four-year absence with “Geronimo” over the summer. Today they’re sharing a third song from the new LP. It’s a grandiose and celestial slow-build called “Tell Somebody” that strikes me as Young Fathers’ version of a Sigur Rós track. I like it a lot. Watch director David Uzochukwu’s video for the track below.

Heavy Heavy is out 2/3 on Ninja Tune.

