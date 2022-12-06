Young Fathers, the inimitable Scottish trio, announced their new album Heavy Heavy with the release of “I Saw” in October. Before that, they returned from a four-year absence with “Geronimo” over the summer. Today they’re sharing a third song from the new LP. It’s a grandiose and celestial slow-build called “Tell Somebody” that strikes me as Young Fathers’ version of a Sigur Rós track. I like it a lot. Watch director David Uzochukwu’s video for the track below.

Heavy Heavy is out 2/3 on Ninja Tune.