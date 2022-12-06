Kate NV – “oni (they)”

New Music December 6, 2022 11:42 AM By James Rettig
The experimental pop artist Kate NV released her last proper full-length album, Room For The Moon, back in 2020, but since then she’s put out bouqet — a collection of songs by the Russian artist to benefit Ukrainian refugees — and a couple of stray singles, “d d don’t” and “early bird.” Both of those tracks will appear on her upcoming new album, WOW, which is due out in March, and today Kate NV is sharing another new single, the vibrant and disorienting “oni (they).” Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “oni (they)”
02 “confessions at the dinner table”
03 “slon (elephant)”
04 “asleep”
05 “nochnoi zvonok (night call)”
06 “mi (we)”
07 “d d don’t”
08 “early bird”
09 “razmishlenie (thinking)”
10 “flu”
11 “meow chat”

WOW is out 3/3 via RVNG Intl. Pre-order it here.

