Nuovo Testamento are a Hi-NRG- and Italo disco-influenced synthpop band with a background in garage rock and hardcore — which is to say the Los Angeles/Bologna-based group features members of Tørsö, Horror Vacui, and Crimson Scarlet plus touring members of Sheer Mag. Love Lines, the follow-up to their 2021 debut New Earth, is dropping in February, and they’ve preceded it today with a video for lead single “Heartbeat” directed by Gamal Sharaf El Deen. The song is somewhere between Chvrches and the Drive soundtrack in its dark-shaded yet sparkling ’80s nostalgia. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wildlife”

02 “Heartbeat”

03 “Heat”

04 “Get Closer”

05 “Love Lines”

06 “Perfect Storm”

07 “In My Dreams”

08 “Heaven”

Love Lines is out 3/3 via Discoteca Italia.