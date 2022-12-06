Nuovo Testamento – “Heartbeat”

New Music December 6, 2022 3:54 PM By Chris DeVille
Nuovo Testamento are a Hi-NRG- and Italo disco-influenced synthpop band with a background in garage rock and hardcore — which is to say the Los Angeles/Bologna-based group features members of Tørsö, Horror Vacui, and Crimson Scarlet plus touring members of Sheer Mag. Love Lines, the follow-up to their 2021 debut New Earth, is dropping in February, and they’ve preceded it today with a video for lead single “Heartbeat” directed by Gamal Sharaf El Deen. The song is somewhere between Chvrches and the Drive soundtrack in its dark-shaded yet sparkling ’80s nostalgia. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Wildlife”
02 “Heartbeat”
03 “Heat”
04 “Get Closer”
05 “Love Lines”
06 “Perfect Storm”
07 “In My Dreams”
08 “Heaven”

Love Lines is out 3/3 via Discoteca Italia.

