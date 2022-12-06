Hear Gwen Stefani’s Unreleased Version Of Selena Gomez’s “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez had a #6 hit with “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” a ballad that played around with the tabloid interest in her romantic life. The song credits Gomez as a writer alongside Antonina Armato, David Jost, and Tim James, but she’s not the only artist who recorded it. Gwen Stefani cut a version of the same track titled “My Heart Wants What It Wants,” which was not released but which has now made it online. Check out both recordings of the song below.

Given these artists’ shared history with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, I’d have expected them to double up on one of those Tranter-Michaels tracks.