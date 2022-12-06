Hear Gwen Stefani’s Unreleased Version Of Selena Gomez’s “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

Jamie Nelson

News December 6, 2022 5:37 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Hear Gwen Stefani’s Unreleased Version Of Selena Gomez’s “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

Jamie Nelson

News December 6, 2022 5:37 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez had a #6 hit with “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” a ballad that played around with the tabloid interest in her romantic life. The song credits Gomez as a writer alongside Antonina Armato, David Jost, and Tim James, but she’s not the only artist who recorded it. Gwen Stefani cut a version of the same track titled “My Heart Wants What It Wants,” which was not released but which has now made it online. Check out both recordings of the song below.

Given these artists’ shared history with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, I’d have expected them to double up on one of those Tranter-Michaels tracks.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

18 hours ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

2 days ago 0

Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Confessions Part II”

2 days ago 0

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

16 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest