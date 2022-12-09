The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022

No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.

As someone who spent the better part of this year studiously listening to and writing about groundbreaking music good and bad, I still initially had no idea where to start. And so I simply decided to narrow things down to the albums that lodged themselves in my headphones most over the course of the last 12 months. From Tomu DJ’s aqueous spin on footwork to the Soft Pink Truth’s funky house experiments to Pendant’s shapeshifting cyberpunk opus, this is a varied roundup of records. It contains sonic textures fit for the pregame, the dance floor, the afterparty, and the early morning chill-out.

Here are the 10 strongest electronic records of 2022. Check out the list (and a playlist of favorite tracks) below, and leave your own favorites in the comments.