2022’s final installment of Spotify’s Live At Electric Lady EP series belongs to Whitney. The Chicago duo, who took their soft and melodious folk-pop into more experimental directions on this year’s SPARK, turned in an arguably LP-length performance at the legendary NYC studio. The setlist comprises eight songs in total, including, as is customary, a cover tune. Whitney’s choice of outside material is “Other People” from Beach House’s Bloom, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Stream it all below.

