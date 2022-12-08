New Season Of Carpool Karaoke Series Features Wilco, Method Man, & Hillary Clinton

Carpool Karaoke, which began as a segment on James Corden’s Late Late Show, evolved into a series of its own on Apple TV+ in 2017. Five years later, a second season begins this Friday, and Apple has just announced its lineup of guests.

Probably the highest profile guests are Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, who’ll do an episode with Amber Ruffin. Notably, Wilco are getting their own episode with Nikki Glaser. Method Man has one with SNL alum Chris Redd. Ciara did one with her husband Russell Wilson, who must have filmed the episode while not busy destroying the Denver Broncos’ immediate and longterm prospects. Duran Duran are in one with Sandra Oh, who apparently is a Duran Duran superfan. There’s one with the cast of the Apple series For All Mankind. And who could forget the Kevin and Michael Bacon of the famed Bacon Brothers Band?

Here’s the official description for each episode:

Sandra Oh & Duran Duran: It’s a dream come true for lifelong superfan Sandra when she meets her idols for the first time—and even performs with them.

For All Mankind Cast (Jodi Balfour, Edi Gathegi, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Coral Peña, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthy Wu): In space, no one can hear you scream—but can they hear you sing “Spice Up Your Life”? The cast of the Apple Original is determined to find out.

Nikki Glaser & Wilco: The iconic Chicago band goes on an adventure with megafan Nikki, featuring a cameo by the great Mavis Staples and a Ferris Bueller homage.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton & Amber Ruffin: Hillary and Chelsea turn to their gutsy pal Amber for support as they sing along to empowering anthems—with an assist from Vanessa Williams.

The Bacon Brothers: This duo celebrate their longtime band by covering songs from other sibling acts—plus, Michael teases Kevin for his years of fashion fails.

Method Man & Chris Redd: From Stevie Wonder to DMX—and even Nickelback—the rapper/actor and comic riff through their playlist and a round of Black Facts.

Ciara & Russell Wilson: The power couple combine their passions as they sing along to Ciara’s bangers and hit the football field for a climactic pass.

Below, watch a trailer for the new season, in which it’s edited to look like Jeff Tweedy is catching a set of car keys from Russell Wilson.

Carpool Karaoke returns to Apple TV+ 12/9.