There’s a new 3D version of Hello Kitty on Amazon Kids+ called Hello Kitty: Super Style!, and it features a fittingly adorable theme song performed by “superfan” Carly Rae Jepsen. Featuring music and lyrics by Jared Faber (Teen Titans Go! and The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants), the Hello Kitty: Super Style! theme is about 30 seconds and has Jepsen singing about how Hello Kitty will always be there for you. “Hooray, yippee, buttons and bows…,” Jepsen captions on Instagram. “@hellokitty is making her 3D debut and I’m singing her new theme song!! Yes indeed.”

Listen below.

Hello Kitty: Super Style! is streaming now on Amazon Kids+.