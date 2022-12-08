Reports surfaced this week of a large-scale music leak where a hacker (or hackers) stole at least 172 unreleased Young Nudy records. The hack also affected numerous other Atlanta-based artists, such as Gunna, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, and SahBabii. Many of the leaked songs also featured contributions from Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Migos, Lil Durk, Pablo Juan, and Lil Uzi Vert. Responding to the leak in a video, Nudy said, “I’ma say this shit one time, bro. I don’t know if y’all know, I’m not like other rappers, bro. I’m 100 percent finna take my time out to find out 100 percent who exactly is leaking my music. And I’m 100 percent gonna pull up at whatever studio it is and I’m 100 percent gon’ beat your ass, on my mama.”

As Complex and TMZ point out, the use of the word “studio” implies that Nudy might already have a few suspects in mind. In addition to the aforementioned artists, the leak contained solo tracks from Quavo (“Whole Time” Feat. Travis Scott), Lil Keed (“Tragedy” Feat. Bslime), and Future (“Getting Outta Hand Feat. Lil Yachty). Watch Lil Nudy’s message below.

young nudy's response to leakers recently leaking 172 of his songs pic.twitter.com/oEDi0I7EO8 — f⌖ (@ohfold) December 7, 2022