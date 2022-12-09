Watch Brandon Flowers Sing “Like I Used To” With Sharon Van Etten In Melbourne

News December 9, 2022 10:35 AM By Chris DeVille
Sharon Van Etten and the Killers are separately on tour in Australia right now, and it looks like their paths have converged in Melbourne. New footage posted online today shows Brandon Flowers joining Van Etten onstage to handle Angel Olsen’s parts on “Like I Used To,” the great duet Van Etten and Olsen released last year. The performance took place a few hours ago during the second of two SVE shows at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter. “Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.” Watch clips of the performance below.

