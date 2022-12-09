Watch Sheryl Crow Destroy Gwen Stefani In An Axe-Throwing Contest

December 9, 2022 4:45 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Sheryl Crow Destroy Gwen Stefani In An Axe-Throwing Contest

December 9, 2022 4:45 PM By Chris DeVille
0

There’s a new USA series called Barmageddon in which celebrities get drunk and compete in bar games, overseen by Carson Daly, Blake Shelton, and Nikki Bella. On the second episode, airing this Monday, Dec. 12, Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani battles her fellow music veteran Sheryl Crow in an axe-throwing competition. In a clip provided to Billboard, Crow obliterates Stefani in the game, which for these purposes is called “Drunken Axe Hole.” Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Cab For Cutie And The Postal Service Announce Co-Headlining Tour

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

3 days ago 0

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

3 days ago 0

How The Philadelphia Eagles And Philly’s Music Scene Joined Forces On A Christmas Album

3 days ago 0
Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest