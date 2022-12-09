Watch Sheryl Crow Destroy Gwen Stefani In An Axe-Throwing Contest

There’s a new USA series called Barmageddon in which celebrities get drunk and compete in bar games, overseen by Carson Daly, Blake Shelton, and Nikki Bella. On the second episode, airing this Monday, Dec. 12, Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani battles her fellow music veteran Sheryl Crow in an axe-throwing competition. In a clip provided to Billboard, Crow obliterates Stefani in the game, which for these purposes is called “Drunken Axe Hole.” Watch below.