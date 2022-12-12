The 10 Best Pop Albums Of 2022

POP 10

Metro Boomin – “Creepin'” (Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

A Weeknd feature is what every pop performer wants for Christmas, all year round. This one sure doesn’t disappoint — I love the way “Creepin'” goes from sensitive and smokey to tough and rhythmic, particularly once 21’s verse comes in.

PinkPanthress – “Boy’s a liar”

Equal parts thudding and playful, “Boy’s a liar” has PinkPanthress calling someone out for being untrustworthy amid cascading beeps and boops. It actually reminds me of something the PC Music machine would’ve produced in 2014, Hannah Diamond’s “Every Night” in particular.

Ava Max – “Weapons”

OK, technically this dropped a couple of days before November’s pop column ran, but I somehow missed it and here we are. Anyway, “Weapons” warrants a better-late-than-never mention in part due to its fist-pumping chant of “Stop! …Using your words as weapons” and darkpop ’80s synths.

Roddy Ricch – “Twin” (Feat. Lil Durk)

Any song called “Twin” that references Tia and Tamera Mowry right out of the gate is worth a spot on this list, IMO.

Ellise – “Did It Hurt?”

“Did It Hurt” owes a major debt to Billie Eilish circa “You Should See Me In A Crown” (or really any other single from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), but I like what Ellise does with it. Unlike 2019-era Eillish, whose songs leaned more into the mental-health space, “Did It Hurt” is more overtly sexual, but in the toxic, so-bad-that-it’s-good sense. “Did It Hurt” sounds ready to soundtrack an episode of Euphoria.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod – “white lies”

Don’t sleep on Katie Gregson-MacLeod, the melancholic singer/songwriter from Inverness, aka the Scottish Highlands. “White lies” is a stunning piano ballad delivered with complete vulnerability and heavenly vocals.

PNAU & Troye Sivan – “You Know What I Need”

It’s a tall order, following up a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Elton John, but the Australian synth-pop trio PNAU are up for the challenge. The sparkling club jam “You Know What I Need” sounds warm, exciting, and inviting with Troye Sivan on vocals, and their collective disco acid trip is only intensified by the song’s accompanying AI-fueled video.

Reneé Rapp – “Too Well”

If any of you are watching the wholly underrated HBO Max comedy Sex Lives Of College Girls, you’ll recognize Reneé Rapp, who plays a preppy one-percenter coming to terms with identifying as gay. Coming from a fiscally conservative family, Rapp’s character is generally pretty uptight and initially struggles to accept her sexuality, so it’s fun to see the actor — who is also a pop singer — pivoting to a more carefree, openly emotional place. “Too Well” is also a total bop.

J. Maya – “Three Specters”

I’m excited to see what the next year brings for J. Maya — an Indian-American pop singer who is also a self-proclaimed poetry nerd and is really, really active on #BookTok. Maya’s latest song “Three Specters” is a stripped-down acoustic ballad that is giving Elliott Smith and Madison Beer.

Saucy Santana – “bop bop”

“It’s just me! Bop bop!” I don’t know what it means, but I trust Saucy Santana to make this a top-10 TikTok sound before Christmas.

