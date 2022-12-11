Patti LaBelle Show Cut Short After Bomb Threat At Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater

A Patti LaBelle holiday show at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was cut short on Saturday night after a bomb threat. Video from the event shows the singer being rushed off the stage by security guards while she was engaging with the audience during the show, and the venue was soon evacuated.

On early Sunday morning, police told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that no explosive devices were discovered after a search and that “there is no threat to the public at this time.”

Pabst Theater Group, the operators of Riverside Theater, said in a statement: “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”