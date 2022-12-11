Watch Wheatus’ Brendan Brown Join Jax On “Teenage Dirtbag” At Z100 Jingle Ball

Z100’s annual Jingle Ball took place at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Among the performers was the American Idol alum turned budding pop star Jax, whose TikTok hit “Victoria’s Secret” ended up charting on the Hot 100 earlier this year, peaking at #35.

She was joined by Wheatus’ Brendan Brown, whose own song “Teenage Dirtbag” had a renewed life on the social media app this year. Jax has been covering the track live for a bit now, including during a SiriusXM session.

“From all of us here at Wheatus HQ, we wish all of the thanks and gratitudes to Jax and her team for including us in this insanely momentous occasion,” Wheatus wrote on Instagram. Watch below.

