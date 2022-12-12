Steve Aoki Is Going To The Moon

That’s one small step for a cake-throwing EDM DJ, one giant leap for… I don’t know, something? I hope it’s a giant leap for something. The Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is planning the first-ever private trip around the moon, and he’s announced the fellow passengers that he’s picked to accompany him on this particular space voyage. It’ll include Steve Aoki, the EDM superstar and heir to the Benihana restaurant fortune, as well as the K-pop star T.O.P.

Meet the dearMoon Crew【Steve Aoki】 “Since I was a little I was dreaming of going to the moon. It's becoming more and more real every day. Still hard to believe but very excited for this amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To the moon!”@steveaokihttps://t.co/FgjD9ZbSFX — dearMoon (@dearmoonproject) December 9, 2022

As Reuters reports, Yusaku Maezawa has been planning this lunar voyage since 2018, and it’ll follow his 12-day trip to the International Space Station last year. The moon trip, which is happening on a SpaceX rocket, could happen as early as next year. The trip will spend three days circling the moon, and it’ll come within 200 kilometers of the surface, though it won’t land or anything. Aoki won’t get a chance to see how far he can throw cake in lunar gravity. Aoki says he wants to “DJ in space around the moon” and also make a song while he’s up there.

You may be asking: What the fuck? Why? I don’t have a good answer for you, but Maezawa paid for all the seats on the lunar voyage used Twitter to pick his eight-member crew. Others include the Czech photographer and choreographer Yemi AD, the Polaroid photographer Rhiannon Adam, the science YouTuber Tim Dodd, and the wildlife photographer Karim Iliya. As alternates, Maezawa has included the Indian actor Dev D. Joshi, the American Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington, and the Japanese dancer Miyu.

Imagine being the person who adds the “Death on the moon” section to Steve Aoki’s Wikipedia page https://t.co/WHcvX0vNyU — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) December 9, 2022

All the things that were once full of wonder are now so stupid.