Since leaving Los Angeles and returning to her Massachusetts hometown a couple years ago, Colleen Green has turned back to her lo-fi origins. Today, she’s shared a scrappy holiday EP called Coco’s Christmas, which contains three covers and one original.

The Green-penned track is the punchy “Christmas Is For Everyone.” The covers include “Big Surprise,” from the 1985 Rankin/Bass special The Life And Adventures Of Santa Claus; “I Believe In Santa Claus,” from another R/B production, 1974’s The Year Without A Santa Claus; and “Keep Christmas With You” from the 1975 album Merry Christmas From Sesame Street.

Check them all out below.