The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2022

In September, the shit really hit the fan(s). Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean and owner of her own fashion brand, posted a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done, and she punctuated it with some transphobic bullshit. She thanked her parents for not changing her gender when she went through her tomboy phase. Pushback was swift and merciless. Country singers Cassadee Pope and Joy Olakodun called Aldean out on her ignorance, but the most damning response came from Maren Morris, who tweeted, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” In response, the former tomboy complained to Fox News, and non-country person Tucker Carlson slapped Morris with the sickest burn he could come up with: “lunatic country music person.”

The dustup became a dividing line in Nashville. Fans at Aldean’s October show in Nashville booed loudly when he mentioned Morris, while others criticized Miranda Lambert, presumably an LGBTQ ally, for sharing the stage and singing with him that night. Aldean’s press company, the Green Room, dropped him as a client. To her credit, Morris owned up to what is essentially true — aren’t we all lunatic country music people? — and printed her new slogan on T-shirts, along with the toll-free number for Trans Lifeline. She raised more than $150,000 for that organization and GLAAD Transgender Media Program. She was even affectionately enshrined in that Spirit Halloween meme. Morris handled the controversy well but never let folks forget that there were real stakes and real people imperiled by such a grievous misunderstanding of these issues.

Otherwise, it was a pretty slow year for country music. There was nothing like Tomatogate or Lil Nas X to make the genre take a good, long look at itself in the mirror. Instead, the Morris-Aldean kerfuffle only reinforced the rifts we already knew were present — between the left and the right, between the genre’s reactionary history and its progressive potential. In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, several country acts — including Lee Greenwood and Larry Gatlin — backed out of playing an NRA conference, but even that was more about optics than ideology. We might want to believe that Morris and Pope and Kacey Musgraves and Jason Isbell and the Highwomen (together and separately) and Margo Price and so many other country badasses have succeeded in pushing Nashville toward a less rigidly conservative stance, one that embraces rather than excludes non-white, non-cis, non-het artists and fans. We hope that books like Marissa Moss’ Her Country and Francesca Rosyter’s Black Country Music — two nonfiction standouts this year in any category — are changing the way people understand this beloved genre.

Check the charts and you’ll find a very different story of contemporary country music. Disgraced singer Morgan Wallen, whose career took one big hit when he flaunted COVID protocols at Saturday Night Live and took an even bigger hit when a video leaked of him using a racist slur, spent nearly the entire year at the top of the album charts with Dangerous: The Double Album — a release that by now is almost two years old. It’s not unlike Louis CK winning a Grammy or Dave Chappelle hosting SNL, all while pundits gripe about cancel culture. Wallen’s chart reign would be a remarkable feat even for an artist who hadn’t alienated so many listeners, but it doesn’t speak well of any genre when one act can so thoroughly dominate for so long. Success in country music — real commercial success — is limited to smaller and smaller groups of artists, who it should go without saying are mostly male and mostly white. There is fine music on the charts, including excellent singles by Jimmie Allen (“Down Home”) and dependable Cole Swindell (“She Had Me At Heads Carolina”), but it does feel like the industry gatekeepers are keeping the gates a little more tightly closed.

Those old rifts — between right and left, between struggling and successful — seem to be getting wider, although a few artists did try to bridge those gaps. HARDY, a Mississippi-born songwriter who’s penned songs for Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton, hit big with the single “Wait In The Truck,” a duet with Lainey Wilson, a self-proclaimed “hillbilly hippie” who makes wood-paneled country music. It’s a Southern-gothic story-song about a regular dude who gives a ride to a “bruised and broke” young woman and ends up killing her abuser. It didn’t drum up the same controversy that Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls” did in 1992 or the Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” did in 2000, despite having very similar storylines. Is that a sign that Nashville has loosened up? Or maybe radio isn’t too concerned when it’s a regular dude playing the hero and dispensing the justice? Those older songs had the audacity to let the women off their tormentors themselves, but Wilson just waits in the truck and then visits her avenging angel in prison. It’s a deeply regressive song masquerading as a deeply progressive song.

We also saw a lot of dudes with almost comically husky voices, some of whom stylize their names in all caps, like HARDY and ERNEST. It’s bro-er than just bro country, an exaggerated macho twang where every note has to remind you that it’s a real man singing. Even the usually reliable Luke Combs raised his voice this year: His big hit was “The Kind Of Love We Make,” one of the least erotic slow jams ever committed to tape. How sexy is it hearing somebody yell at you, especially when he’s yelling lines like, “Girl, I want it, gotta have it”? This kind of shoutiness gets mistaken for soulfulness, but more often than not (Zach Bryan being a notable exception) it just sounds shallow.

So 2022 is yet another year when fans had to do a little digging to find the most innovative and most fearless country music. The year was lousy with great albums and singles, yet most artists still have to hope the almighty algorithm puts their music into new ears. Same as it ever was, right? Not a single one of these complaints is new. Also not new: those glimmers of hope, those artists and singles to get really excited about. We got some excellent debuts from New Jersey’s Breland, Arkansas’ Bailey Bigger, California’s Emily Nenni, Ireland’s CMAT, Texas’ Kimberly Kelly, and Plains, the country-leaning superduo of Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield.

Perhaps they’ll be around as long as Willie Nelson and other veterans still making essential contributions to their sprawling catalogs. Nelson has barely slowed down lately, and while there’s a little more grain in his voice, he remains a nimble guitarist even as he approaches 90. His latest, A Beautiful Time, is a meditation on aging and mortality — his own and everybody else’s — but it’s so generous and spirited that it never sounds morose or depressing. “I don’t go to funerals,” he declares, “and I won’t go to mine.” Lone Star stalwart Robert Earl Keen retired from the road, which is truly the end of an era, and his old friend and tourmate Lyle Lovett returned with his first album of big-band country in a decade, which bravely declared “Pants Is Overrated.”

What are the odds that two of the finest country albums of 2022 would be tributes? Typically, those are among the most disposable releases, and you’re lucky if you play as many songs as you skip. But Something Borrowed Something New celebrates the unspeakably sad songs of underrated troubadour John Anderson, with Dan Auerbach producing and John Prine covering “1959” in one of his final sessions. Two years after he took that fast train to heaven, Billy Joe Shaver got a tribute featuring a slew of Texas artists like Steve Earle, George Strait, and Amanda Shires (who got her start playing fiddle in Shaver’s band). Each cover speaks to his graceful, simple melodies and sentimental lyrics, but the biggest surprise is a lovely version of “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You” by Dallas-area native Edie Brickell (whose 1990 album Ghost Of A Dog belongs in the pantheon of great Lone Star albums).

We also got the welcome returns from artists too many years out of the spotlight. Sunny Sweeney released her first album in five years: Married Alone is a heartbreaking depiction of a relationship falling apart and the loneliness that follows. It’s been just as long since we had a new Nikki Lane album, and her new one, Denim & Diamonds, was produced by Queen of the Stone Age Josh Homme — an odd pairing, but the glam-country strut of the title track made for one of the best singles of the year. Caitlin Rose released her second album back in 2013, and she finally followed it up with CAZIMI, an indie-country song cycle about everything that makes a follow-up so late.

Perhaps the unlikeliest trend is the rise of bluegrass, as a new generation of musicians with astounding chops shows just how malleable that form can be. Billy Strings marries the genre’s instrumental derring-do to jam-band exuberance, but his new album, ME/AND/DAD, is a collection of family favorites that’s both celebratory and deeply poignant. Crooked Tree, the new album by guitarist Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, is a star-studded project in which the stars (Gillian Welch, Margo Price, Billy Strings) augment rather than obscure Tuttle’s deft playing and sensitive songwriting.

From bluegrass to the Bluegrass State: This year it seemed like every mid-size city in Kentucky had its own amazing singer-songwriter: Joan Shelley from Louisville, S.G. Goodman from Murray, Ian Noe from Bowling Green, Kelsey Waldon from a place that’s actually called Monkey’s Eyebrow. Tyler Childers from Paintsville released a triple album featuring the same eight songs in three different settings — gospel, roots, countrypolitan — which makes it either a monument to indecision or a testament to just how wide his definition of country has become. Remarkably, most of these artists have resisted the urge to relocate to Nashville (maybe because Tennessee’s politics are even more batshit than Kentucky’s) and continue to find their inspiration close to home.

Some of the best country music this year came from well outside Nashville and the music industry, offering deeply complex and conflicted portraits of out-of-the-way places in America. Geography is perhaps the one thing that ties our top ten records together, and maybe that’s what country music does best: It allows us to figure out where we come from and what that means. It helps us define home in all its complexity and contradictions.