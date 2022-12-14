Rachel Brown, one half of Water From Your Eyes, has been putting out music under the name Thanks For Coming for a while now. Their most recent release, rachel jr., came out at the top of this year, and one of the tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Brown is announcing a compilation of Thanks For Coming tracks from over the years called You Haven’t Missed Much, which will come out on their new label home at Danger Collective. The collection includes a previously unreleased song, “Plagiarizer,” a pinched-nerve of a track that Brown describes as such:

This song is just summing up my existence as a vaguely Catholic songwriter who is always in the middle of making a mistake. Honestly, I feel like all the best songs have already been written and I’m just showing up late to the party because I have no other way to express my inner emotional world, which is unfortunately quite mundane and mostly revolves around falling in and out of love too quickly and my consistently losing battle against my insecurities and self-doubt. I’d probably be better off if I just texted my friends back or saw my therapist more regularly, but at the end of the day it’s all fine, because this is the body I’ve been born into and I’m fortunate to have my life and my friends and my family and the rest that comes with it, even the parts that make me feel a little too heavy sometimes. I’m coming to terms with being and I’m trying really hard to keep growing into myself.

Listen below.

You Haven’t Missed Much is out this Friday (12/16) via Danger Collective.