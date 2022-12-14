Rolling Loud, the hip-hop festival empire with events around the globe, is now a record label. They’re putting out Rolling Loud’s “debut album” sometime next year, and its first single is a collaboration between two Southern rap acts with divergent styles: the spry, sing-songy brotherly duo Rae Sremmurd and the brazen, gregarious crunk revivalist Duke Deuce. It’s called “Finger Food,” and Rolling Loud is credited as its lead artist. That’s not a branding evolution I was expecting. For what it’s worth, the song sounds a lot more like Duke Deuce stepping into Rae Sremmurd’s world than the other way around. Listen below.