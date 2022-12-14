Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce – “Finger Food”

New Music December 14, 2022 1:05 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce – “Finger Food”

New Music December 14, 2022 1:05 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Rolling Loud, the hip-hop festival empire with events around the globe, is now a record label. They’re putting out Rolling Loud’s “debut album” sometime next year, and its first single is a collaboration between two Southern rap acts with divergent styles: the spry, sing-songy brotherly duo Rae Sremmurd and the brazen, gregarious crunk revivalist Duke Deuce. It’s called “Finger Food,” and Rolling Loud is credited as its lead artist. That’s not a branding evolution I was expecting. For what it’s worth, the song sounds a lot more like Duke Deuce stepping into Rae Sremmurd’s world than the other way around. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stereogum’s 50 Favorite Songs Of 2022

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Jazz Albums Of 2022

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2022

2 days ago 0

Prosecutors Allege Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion Because She “Insulted His Skills As A Musical Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ciara’s “Goodies” (Feat. Petey Pablo)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest